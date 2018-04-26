Clear

Red for Ed walkouts: 5 questions about Arizona teacher strike

Arizona teachers walked out of their classrooms on Thursday in an effort to secure more funding and support for distr...

Posted: Apr. 26, 2018 12:31 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2018 5:17 PM

Arizona teachers walked out of their classrooms on Thursday in an effort to secure more funding and support for districts across our state.

Teachers in the #RedforEd movement have in recent weeks been wearing red, conducting "walk-ins", and protesting on Valley streets ahead of the planned walkout.

Here are five things to know about the teacher strike in Arizona:

1. WHICH SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED?

More than 30 school districts will be closed in the Phoenix metro area. Several school districts will remain open despite the walkout.

2. WHERE CAN I TAKE MY CHILD?

If you are a parent or guardian impacted by the walkout and have no place to bring your child, there are several options available. Valley businesses such as the Arizona Science Center, Boys & Girls Club, and the Salvation Army are offering day camps.

3. WHERE CAN MY CHILD/FAMILY FIND FOOD?

Tens of thousands of students qualify for reduced or free lunches in Arizona. In some cases, the food at school will be their only meal of the day.

4. HOW MUCH ARE ARIZONA TEACHERS PAID?

The statewide average teacher salary for fiscal year 2017 was $48,372, according to data obtained from the Arizona Auditor General.

5. WHAT ABOUT GOV. DUCEY'S PLAN FOR TEACHERS?

Ducey announced on April 12, a proposed increase would bring the average teacher salary up to $58,130 by 2020.

