Meghan Markle walks down aisle on 'Suits'

That's a wrap on Meghan Markle.

In the season finale of USA Network's "Suits," the future bride of Prince Harry made her final appearance as attorney Rachel Zane in a send-off that doubled as a preview of her wedding to be.

Of course, Rachel and longtime love interest Mike (Patrick J. Adams) weren't married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

No, the pair of attorneys said, "I do," in a much more low-key -- and very last-minute -- ceremony.

The two had been set to marry, but with six weeks to go, Rachel and Mike found themselves confronted with an opportunity they couldn't resist: a chance to move to Seattle to run a firm that specializes in class action cases against Fortune 500 companies. The problem was they would only have days to move, and it would be difficult for the pair to return to New York for their Big Day six weeks later.

So, they decided to move up the event.

The Season 7 finale of "Suits" was also Adams' final episode.

With help from Donna (Sarah Rafferty), they pulled off a spur-of-the-moment ceremony, complete with vows and a very familiar dress.

Rachel re-used the wedding dress she wore to her almost-wedding to Mike back in Season 5. She made some adjustments, of course.

Rachel's A-line Anne Barge Versailles dress, which retails for $6,800 at Kleinfeld Bridal, went through some alterations before wedding day No. 2, including the addition of a thin black sash and a change to the back, a USA spokesperson told CNN.

Markle's character walked down the aisle as John Legend's "All of Me" played.

"From the second I met you, I knew I wanted to be here with you someday -- walking down the aisle arm in arm," Mike tells her.

She adds: "You're the husband I've always wanted, and I can't wait to begin our adventure together."

Markle's real-life new adventure as a royal begins May 19.

"Suits" is now in production on its eighth season.

