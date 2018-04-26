Clear

Video shows Port Authority commissioner who abruptly resigned cursing at NJ cops

The Port Authority commissioner who abruptly resigned last week was caught on camera berating police officers in New ...

Posted: Apr. 26, 2018 11:11 AM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2018 3:47 PM

The Port Authority commissioner who abruptly resigned last week was caught on camera berating police officers in New Jersey.

Scroll for more content...

The Tenafly Police Department released the video of Caren Z. Turner, 60, from a March 31 traffic stop. In it, she flashed her badge and credentials, giving the appearance that she was trying to interfere on behalf of her daughter and her daughter's friend, who were also in the vehicle.

She can be heard on the video demanding information from police and reminding the officers of the fact that she worked at the Port Authority.

Police reportedly pulled over the vehicle for its front tinted windows and an unclear license plate, and eventually discovered an issue with the vehicle registration.

Port Aurhority Chief Communications Officer Benjamin Branham called her conduct indefensible.

"The video speaks for itself," he said. "The Board takes its recently adopted Code of Ethics for Commissioners extremely seriously and was preparing to form a special committee to review the findings of the Inspector General investigation and take action at this Thursday's Board meeting. Commissioner Turner's resignation was appropriate given her outrageous conduct."

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 49°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Zionsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 49°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 49°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
Colder This Weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It