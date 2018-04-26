5 things for April 26: Macron, Cohen, travel ban, China & India, Golden State killer

It's Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day!-CNN's Kelly Wallace put together a survival guide for parents. Tip No. 3 -- Don't lose track of them -- seems kind of important.-Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Emmanuel Macron

The bromance between President Trump and French President Macron had been in full bloom: hand-holding, compliments, a fancy dinner. Then yesterday, Macron tried to rip Trumpism to shreds. In an address to a joint meeting of Congress, Macron spoke out against Trump's view of the world, urging the US to engage more in global affairs. That includes the US rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and staying in the Iran nuclear deal. One CNN observer said Macron -- by bringing members of Congress, both houses and both parties, their feet -- proved there is common ground in US politics.

2. Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen's going to keep silent in the Stormy Daniels case. Cohen, President Trump's personal attorney, said he'll invoke the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination regarding the lawsuit brought by the porn star. The move comes after the FBI raided Cohen's home, office and hotel room as part of a criminal investigation by the feds. Taking of the Fifth is part of Cohen's plan to have Daniels' suit put on hold. She has sued to void the $130,000 agreement in which she agreed to not talk about an alleged sexual encounter with the President, which the White House says Trump denies happened.

3. Travel ban

President Trump's probably feeling good this morning about the chances of his travel ban surviving at-the Supreme Court. The court's conservative justices and swing voter Justice Anthony Kennedy appeared to back the President on the ban yesterday during oral arguments. That would give Trump the five votes needed to uphold the controversial ban, which restricts travel to the US from seven countries, many of them majority-Muslim. A decision is expected before the court ends this term in June.

4. China and India

The leaders of two Asian nations will get together tomorrow for a summit that could affect millions of lives. No, we don't mean the much-anticipated North and South Korean meeting at the DMZ, which is also set for Friday. We're talking about Chinese President Xi Jinping hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this weekend. It's a clear sign of warming relations between the two estranged nuclear powers, whose countries are home to more than 2.6 billion people and make up 17.6% of the global economy.

5. Golden State killer

The hunt for one of the nation's most elusive serial killers may now be over. Police say ex-cop Joseph James DeAngelo is the Golden State Killer, who allegedly murdered 12 people and raped at least 50 in California during the '70s and '80s. DeAngelo, 72, was arrested near Sacramento, near where many of the crimes happened. A discarded DNA sample from DeAngelo's home matched evidence in the investigation, detectives said.

