Comey gets real in CNN Town Hall

Former FBI Director James Comey got past the talking points and got real during his CNN Town Hall. Here are some of the best moments.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2018 1:08 AM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2018 3:58 AM

Former FBI director James Comey said on Wednesday that he does not have a nickname for President Donald Trump, calling him only "the President of the United States" out of respect for the office.

Comey was asked during a town hall on Wednesday hosted by CNN's Anderson Cooper what his nickname for the President is given that Trump has quite a few nicknames for him.

"I don't have a nickname for him," Comey said. "Honestly, I call him the President of the United States because I respect the office."

Trump has previously called Comey, "Slippery James Comey,"an "untruthful slime ball" and a "LEAKER & LIAR."

Comey went on to say, "no matter my concerns about him, I want him to be successful. ... We should root for our President. That also doesn't mean we should fail to hold him accountable."

