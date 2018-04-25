Psychic, trackers help dog owners sniff out missing Frenchies

Mia and Avery-Kate are back home! Kelley and Alan have posted to Facebook the story of their return and video of the reunion with their French bulldogs.

PREVIOUS:

Any parent would do whatever it takes to get their child back, but what happens when that missing child is actually a fur baby?

One Dallas couple is going to extremes after their two french bull dogs went M.I.A.

"Not one neighbor has seen them. We've looked at everyone's cameras, we've gone door to door in a 5 mile radius, we've flyer-ed an 8 mile radius, we've put posters in a 15 mile radius," the dog's owner, Kelly Sahliyeh said.

Kelly and her husband, Alan Sahliyeh, have been looking for Mia and Avery-Kate since April 20 when they ran out of their home after a gust of wind blew the front door open.

They started a Facebook page to get the word out, hired two dog sniffers, and even talked to a pet psychic, who said the Frenchies were picked up by a couple in a late model jeep, are cocaine users, and want to sell them for $1,000 each.

"She is saying that they spotted them, saw that they were a very expensive, hot commodity dogs and picked them up with the intentions to sell them and make money," Kelly said.

Not only that, but Kelly reached out to Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban, who lives nearby, to see if his cameras caught anything.

"He said that he was so sorry and he checked his footage and he hadn't seen anything," Kelly added. "We're just hoping a really good person picked them up and is looking for me as hard as I'm looking for them."

Hopefully that'll be enough to get Mia and Avery-Kate back home safe and doggone sound!

Kelly and her husband are offering a reward of $3,000 to whoever brings home their missing dogs, no questions asked.

Kelly pleaded, "We will buy them back. We're offering a very big reward and the reward is more than what they could get for them anyway. More than what they would be worth to another person but not more than they're worth to us."