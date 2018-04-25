New allegations against Trump's VA pick

Scroll for more content...

A document compiled by the Democrats on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee lists a range of allegations detailed by what they say are 23 current and former colleagues by Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Veterans Affairs Department.

Lawmakers have not yet substantiated these details and are investigating them further.

The document lays out new allegations about Jackson's work as a White House physician, including that he loosely handled medication, was intoxicated on the job and that he fostered a toxic work environment with "abusive" behavior towards colleagues.

Among the most damaging allegations: Jackson was drunk and "wrecked a government vehicle" while at a going-away party. It also says "on at least one occasion" Jackson "could not be reached when needed because he was passed out drunk in his hotel room."

The documents did not include further significant details, the document states, in part to "protect the identities of those involved."

While speaking to reporters Wednesday afternoon, Jackson denied the allegation that he wrecked the government car. Jackson also said he is staying in the nomination process.

"I have no idea where that is coming from," Jackson said at the White House. "I have not wrecked a car. I can tell you that."

The document also says that Jackson would prescribe medications when "other physicians would not."

The allegations in the document are unsubstantiated, and members of the committee are working to learn more about the alleged incidents that have been relayed to them by Jackson's former and current colleagues.

Earlier Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended Jackson's record as "impeccable," suggesting that Jackson's current position as the White House physician meant that he had been more thoroughly vetted than other Cabinet nominees.

"Dr. Jackson's record as a White House physician has been impeccable," Sanders said. "Because he has worked within arm's reach of three presidents, he has in fact received more vetting than most nominees."

Sanders told reporters that Jackson had passed four background investigations, including a recent FBI investigation that is part of the vetting process for Cabinet nominees. She said the investigations "revealed no areas of concern."