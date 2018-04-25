No goals for Ronaldo but Real Madrid rallies to beat Bayern 2-1 in Champions League

It just wasn't Bayern Munich's night in the Champions League.

The German champions kept Cristiano Ronaldo off the score sheet but still lost to Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal in Munich, paying the price for a host of missed chances and a defensive blunder.

Ronaldo's streak of scoring in 11 straight Champions League games indeed came to an end but the twice defending champions and record 12-time winners of Europe's top club competition got goals from Marcelo in the 44th minute and substitute Marco Asensio in the 57th to offset Joshua Kimmich's opener in the 28th.

The sides have now been paired together four times in the knockout phase since 2012 and it appears as if Real Madrid will come out on top for the third time -- although Bayern also lost the first leg of their quarterfinal 2-1 at home last season prior to forcing extra time in the return leg at the Bernabeu.

Yet Bayern could go into the second leg next week missing two key figures, winger Arjen Robben and central defender Jerome Boateng, who both limped off prior to halftime Wednesday. Starting left back David Alaba was ruled out before kickoff with a thigh injury, joining Arturo Vidal and longterm absentee Manuel Neuer.

It is shaping up to be a Real Madrid-Liverpool final in Kiev next month after the Reds thumped Roma 5-2 in the first leg of their semifinal Tuesday in Liverpool.

