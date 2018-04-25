13-year-old arrested for bringing bomb-making materials to school

A 13-year-old junior high school student has been arrested for bringing chemicals to school to build a bomb.

Scroll for more content...

The unidentified William Pitcher Jr. High School student brought chemicals "consistent with materials commonly used to manufacture a bomb" to school, according to Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz.

The student has been charged with manufacture and possession of a bomb and booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

Lentz said the incident is believed to be isolated, and the investigation remains active.

There is no threat to public safety, Lentz said.