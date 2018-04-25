Delaware lawmakers pass Beau Biden Gun Violence Protection Act

A Delaware gun control measure named for the late Beau Biden is headed to the governor's desk, after the state's General Assembly passed the legislation on Tuesday.

The bill would create a process for law-enforcement officials to get permission to search and seize firearms from individuals who are deemed by mental health professionals to be dangerous to themselves and others.

Dubbed "The Beau Biden Gun Violence Protection Act," HB 302 is similar to 2013 legislation Biden had introduced as attorney general, according to Delaware Online. However, it failed at the time in the Senate. Biden died of brain cancer in 2015.

According to the bill's roll call, it passed unanimously in the state Senate.

Delaware Gov. John Carney tweeted in support of the gun reform legislation on Wednesday, calling it "a really important piece of legislation."

"The Beau Biden Gun Violence Prevention Act is a really important piece of legislation in a package of comprehensive gun safety reform that will help make our state safer. #netDE," Carney, a Democrat, tweeted.

He also tweeted following its passage Tuesday, calling it "commonsense, bipartisan reform that will make our state safer."

Calls for lawmakers to prioritize gun control legislation has been heightened following a mass shooting at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School earlier this year. Students have been at the forefront of the movement, and have organized multiple school walkouts demanding action.