Normandy security officer arrested after using stun gun on 14-year-old middle-schooler

The head of school security at the Normandy School District was arrested after he allegedly used a stun gun on a 14-year-old student on Friday.

The incident happened around 11:00 a.m. A half-day student was in the hallway getting ready to go home when the Director of Security, 63, told him to get back to class.

The student tried to walk away but the security director kept engaging, police said. The student went down a staircase when someone heard what sounded like a taser, police said. A school resource officer witnessed what took place.

It is against the policy of Normandy Police to use tasers on children.

The security director is not a Normandy police officer but has been with the district since 2005. He has been put on leave.

The student was treated and released from a local hospital and the case has been referred to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office seeking Assault Charges against the head of the school security.