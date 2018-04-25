Three massage facilities shut down after sting operation

Three massage facilities were shut down by the Kern County Sheriff's Office and Kern County Public Health Services after an undercover sting operation on Monday.

The three facilities involved were Oriental Foot and Body Massage, located at 1215 Olive Drive, Never Say Goodbye Massage, located at 5430 Olive Drive, and Forest Garden Massage, located at 10814 Rosedale Highway.

Three women were also cited for violating county ordinance and solicitation of prostitution.

Ying Zhan, 59, from Monterey Park, Guiying Cao, 60, from Bakersfield and Jing Yu, 54, from San Gabriel. were cited by detectives for exposing genital parts, the touching of genital parts and solicitation of prostitution, officials said.

Additionally, the Public Health Services Department took administrative action and issued a notice to each facility that they were in violation of the county ordinance and must close immediately.

This is the fourth sting operation under a new county ordinance whereby public health regulates massage establishments. Undercover decoy operations have taken place at ten local massage establishments, public health said, which have resulted in the arrests of eleven massage therapists.

Public health says the goal is to maintain a safe and sanitary environment, as well as reduce the opportunity for acts of prostitution and human trafficking to occur.

Anyone who suspects illicit activity at a massage facility is asked to call Kern County Public Health Services at 661-321-3000.