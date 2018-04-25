Clear

California Bill could ban types of gay conversion therapy

A bill targeting gay conversion therapy recently passed the state assembly and is now headed to the Senate.If ...

A bill targeting gay conversion therapy recently passed the state assembly and is now headed to the Senate.

If passed, the bill would prevent organizations from profiting from practices encouraged to change your sexuality or gender identity.

AB 2943 passed last week and aims to end the selling or advertising of conversion therapy services.

Conversion therapy is popular in churches around the country.

The bill introduced by democratic assembly member Evan Low, claims the practice could be potentially harmful to a person's mental health and a potential cause for depression.

While the state banned conversion therapy as a practice for minors in 2012, assemblyman Low is pushing this bill to protect adults identifying in the LBGTQ community.

