Brazen burglary suspect who targeted home caught on camera

A burglary suspect was arrested at the scene of the crime after a homeowner's surveillance cameras caught him in the act.

Verlon Thompson, 53, a transient, faces charges of burglary and theft after he allegedly used a rock to break a window of a home on Southeast Fifth street.

The homeowner, who did not want to be publicly identified, told FOX 12 his home had been broken into two weeks ago, so he purchased a surveillance system. On Monday afternoon, he received an alert on his cell phone while at work.

When he opened the alert with real-time video cameras, he allegedly saw Thompson pacing on the back porch of his home before breaking in.

The homeowner said he quickly called 911 and told police he was watching someone break into his home.

The surveillance video, shared with FOX 12, showed Vancouver Police officers arrived within minutes of the call and searched the property. Thompson is soon spotted leaving the home out the front door, wearing a jacket and holding a bag, and confronted by officers. Police later said the bag was filled with $1,200 in stolen items.

As he dropped to the ground, Thompson is also allegedly heard telling officers, "You got me."

Court documents detailing the arrest revealed Thompson allegedly confessed to committing the break-in, and using meth beforehand.

Less than three weeks before allegedly targeting the Vancouver home, Thompson was arrested for allegedly trying to break into businesses in Hillsboro and leading police on a pursuit in a stolen car, which later came to a crashing end.

He had been released on personal recognizance after an initial arraignment, but failed to appear for his later arraignment on indictment. Thompson was then wanted for a bench warrant since.

Following the alleged Vancouver burglary, Thompson was held on $20,000 bail and remained behind bars on Wednesday afternoon.