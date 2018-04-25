Charge filed in case of missing UM potassium cyanide vial

Law enforcement is reporting that there's been a breakthrough in the case of a missing vial of potassium cyanide.

University of Montana Police have cited the individual who took the vial from a UM lab with misdemeanor theft charges.

UM spokeswoman Paula Short told MTN News that while the vial has not been found, MPD has identified the individual who took it.

The vial still has not been found and UMPD is looking for any help from the public in locating it.

The vial was reported missing on March 8 th and was believed to be somewhere in the vicinity of Orange Street to Hickory Street and Craig Lane to South 6th Street West.

The vial is dangerous and if found, you should not make contact with it, but call police immediately.