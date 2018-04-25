Former MCPS employee facing felony drug charges

Missoula County Public Schools is conducting tests on a staff member's office after she was charged with drug crimes to make sure it's not contaminated with drug residue.

That former employee faces felony drug charges after meth, heroin, and psychedelic mushrooms were found in her home.

Marie Dibble, who was a social worker at Meadow Hill Middle School, faces three felony drug counts after law enforcement executed a search warrant at her home and found drug paraphernalia in February.

MCPS reported last week that a non-teaching staff member had resigned from Meadow Hill Middle School due to recent charges of opioid possession with an intent to distribute.

MCPS Spokesperson Hatton Littman says the district "continues to hold our belief that none of the substances were ever present on or near the school campus. It is our understanding that this was a situation involving an adult engaged in alleged illegal activity outside of her role at school."