'Heartbreaking': Pelican shot and killed in Montgomery County park

A wild pelican was shot and killed at a Montgomery County park last week.

The pelican was shot in a causeway, where there is no water, Lake Waveland Park Superintendent betty Murphy said. It was also shot from behind.

Murphy said this is the first time something like this has happened at the park.

Historically, pelicans aren't strangers to Lake Waveland Park. Murphy said they used to get hundreds in the spring, but there are fewer this year.

The park has cameras in the area, so officials are trying to find out more about who could've done it. If somebody is caught, they will be turned over to the Department of Natural Resources.

The park posted on Facebook about the bird, saying firearms are not permitted on the property.

"This is unacceptable and heartbreaking," the post reads. The post has more than 440 shares and a hundred comments.

According to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, it's illegal to kill pelicans.