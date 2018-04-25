12-Year-Old Self-Taught Piano Prodigy Up for National Award

A story we first brought to you last year, a child piano prodigy wins another state awards and is now up for a national award for his talent.

12-year-old Adriel Aguilar taught himself to play the piano nearly two years ago.

Now he's racking up even more awards including perfect scores at the National Piano Playing Auditions and winning the state PTA Reflections Composing Contest for the second year in a row.

"It feels heartwarming that I won and it also boosts my confidence in composing music as well," Adriel said.

But, that's not the only thing that's helping boost his confidence.

"Working harder, practicing harder pieces," Adriel said. "I play at local restaurants twice a week for me to practice and overcome my fear of stage fright."

The talented piano prodigy even made up a new song while we visited him.

"I think of the music in my head and I try to interpret that on the piano," Adriel said.

A gift that his father said blows him away.

"I asked him how does he create music and he says he`s got so many music in his brain and he just listens to them in his brain," Adriel's father, Jephte Aguilar said. "I'm very proud of him and my heart can`t fathom how much happiness and pleasure he will have given to the family and to me."

Adriel is now home schooled and focuses quite a bit on the piano.

Next, he will go to perform at Carnegie Hall next month, a dream come true for him.

"I dream all the time although I never know what`s going to happen," Adriel said.

If his piano skills aren't enough, Adriel is also a black belt in Taekwondo and creates his own music that he doesn't even have to write down.

Adriel will receive his latest PTA award Friday (April 27) at the Double Tree Hotel in Fort Smith.

To hear more of Adriel's music, visit his YouTube page "Adriel Entertainment".