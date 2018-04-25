Child abducted during car theft walks back to daycare

Clayton County Police are investigating after two vehicles left running were stolen from a daycare in Riverdale. A six-year-old child who was inside one of the vehicles was abducted as a result of the car thefts.

After reviewing surveillance video, authorities determined a silver Nissan Altima containing at least three subjects drove into the parking lot of Childcare Network. The Nissan pulled into a parking spot next to a gray 2016 Chrysler 300 that had been left running and unattended.

Seconds after the Nissan stopped, a male is seen exiting the front passenger-side door then maneuvering behind the Nissan and into the front passenger-side door of the Chrysler. The male can be seen jumping from the passenger seat into the driver's seat of the Chrysler and then leaving with the vehicle.

The Nissan then drove to another location in the parking lot and made an abrupt stop behind a white 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe which was also left running and unattended with a six-year-old child in the rear seat. A person is then seen exiting the rear passenger-side door of the Nissan, entering the driver's-side door of the Hyundai and then driving away with the vehicle.

After approximately five minutes, the six-year-old child was located after he walked back to the location alone where he was reunited with his mother. He was not injured as a result of this incident.

The Clayton County Police Department is asking anyone who may be able to identify the suspects or have information pertaining to this case to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577- TIPS (8477).