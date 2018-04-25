Clear

Pandora to create 250 jobs in Fulton County

The largest music streaming company in the United States will bring hundreds of jobs to Fulton County over the next t...

Posted: Apr. 25, 2018 1:45 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2018 6:21 PM

The largest music streaming company in the United States will bring hundreds of jobs to Fulton County over the next three years.

Pandora plans to hire for positions in product and engineering, sales, client services, legal and human resources.

"Atlanta has been home to a wide array of top artists who have both defined and defied genres," said Pandora CEO Roger Lynch.

"This rich music history, combined with Atlanta's diverse talent, dynamic startup culture, and extensive higher education community, make it the right place to grow our team. We look forward to expanding our presence in Atlanta and becoming a bigger part of the local community."

To view open positions in Pandora's Atlanta office, click here.

