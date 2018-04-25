Missing sailor found safe in another state

A sailor reported missing from Groton has been located.

Scroll for more content...

According to Groton town police, 24-year-old Jacob Tyler was found safe and unharmed in another state.

They said there was no criminal aspect to the investigation.

Tyler was last seen during the morning hours of April 17 when he left his home in a Honda CBR.

Police thanked the agencies involved in the search, including the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Groton city police, Connecticut State Police, Plainfield police and the FBI.

No other details about Tyler's circumstances were released.