James Comey to speak at town hall with CNN's Anderson Cooper

James Comey will answer questions during a live town hall hosted by CNN's Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, an appearance that comes amid the former FBI director's media blitz to promote his new book and a series of high-profile clashes with President Donald Trump.

The event takes place less than a week after the Justice Department provided Congress with memos Comey wrote documenting his interactions with Trump. The President seized on the release of information to attack Comey, claiming that the memos were classified and belong to the government.

The hour-long town hall takes place at William & Mary, Comey's alma mater, in Williamsburg, Virginia, and will air on CNN at 8 p.m. ET. The Student Assembly at William & Mary will co-host the event.

In addition to live television viewing, the town hall can also be viewed via CNNgo at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV along with all CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android.

Trump and Comey have traded barbs in recent weeks after the former FBI director, who Trump abruptly fired last year, re-emerged on the national stage earlier this month as part of a publicity tour for his book, "A Higher Loyalty."

During the media blitz, Comey has called Trump "morally unfit" to be President and said that "it's possible" that the Russians could have compromising information that could be used against him. Comey acknowledged in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper last week, however, that he has not seen any evidence that would prove the President is compromised by Russia.

Trump and his allies, meanwhile, have painted Comey as an untrustworthy source of information who lacks credibility. The President has also tried to use the newly-released Comey memos to discredit the special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, which Trump has repeatedly referred to as a "witch hunt."

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted, "James Comey illegally leaked classified documents to the press in order to generate a Special Council? Therefore, the Special council was established based on an illegal act? Really, does everybody know what that means?"

CNN has previously reported that the Justice Department inspector general is reviewing Comey's handling of the memos.