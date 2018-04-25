Clear

Former President George H.W. Bush moved out of intensive care unit

Former President George H.W. Bush is doing much better, a source close to the Bush family said Wednesday, days after ...

Posted: Apr. 25, 2018 12:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2018 5:53 PM

Former President George H.W. Bush is doing much better, a source close to the Bush family said Wednesday, days after the 41st President was admitted to intensive care.

Scroll for more content...

The source pointed to a tweet from Bush's Twitter account late Wednesday morning, which thanked Houston authorities for their handling of Barbara Bush's funeral, as a positive indication of Bush's recovery.

Bush, 93, was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital Sunday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood, family spokesman Jim McGrath said, a day after a funeral was held for his wife.

According to McGrath, the 41st President has said he is determined to get healthy and get to Maine this summer. On Monday, McGrath said Bush was "responding to treatments and appears to be recovering."

According to a source close to the former Republican President, Bush was admitted to the hospital with an infection that led to sepsis, which can be life-threatening. He was in critical condition, the source said.

The source added that Bush's blood pressure kept dropping and a couple of times there was serious concern about whether he was going to come through, but that he had been stabilized.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 66°
A Cold Night, then Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It