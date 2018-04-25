Clear

Chris Evans apologizes for missing 'Avengers' premiere

Chris Evans had a good reason for missing this week's "Avengers: Infinity War" premiere, but fans weren't happy about...

Posted: Apr. 25, 2018 12:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2018 6:08 PM

Chris Evans had a good reason for missing this week's "Avengers: Infinity War" premiere, but fans weren't happy about it.

There was some social media teasing about Evans, who portrays Captain America, not hitting the red carpet with some of his fellow costars.

"CHRIS EVANS LOOKED SO GOOD TONIGHT," one person tweeted a picture of an empty red carpet, which was actually purple, from the global premiere held Monday in Los Angeles.

Evans had a good excuse, however.

He's currently starring on Broadway in "Lobby Hero."

Evans tweeted an apology to his followers on Tuesday.

"So sorry I couldn't be at the premiere last night!," the tweet read. "I really wanted to, but my theater schudele (sic) wouldn't allow."

He also offered up plenty of support for the project.

Related: 'Avengers: Infinity War' delivers spectacle worthy of giant hype

"From what I gather, it was an amazing night and I couldn't be more proud of @Russo_Brothers and everyone at @MarvelStudios for knocking ANOTHER one out of the park," he wrote.

"Avengers: Infinity War" opens in theaters Friday.

Evans skipped the premiere Monday

He had a good excuse

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 66°
A Cold Night, then Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It