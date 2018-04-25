Residents to rally on 4 year anniversary of Flint water crisis

It's been four years since the city of Flint switched to using the Flint River as its water source under state orders.

Now, a whole series of events from the Vehicle City to the nation's capital are in the works to remember the anniversary.

Without the right corrosion controls, the water caused pipes to leach lead into the system, poisoning the city.

Since then, the city has gone back to getting its water from Detroit and experts say the system is healing, but not everyone is convinced.

On Wednesday, members of the Flint H20 Justice Coalition will rally in Lansing. They want the state to supply free bottled water for mistrustful residents - and pay their water bills. The rally begins at 10 a.m. at Lansing City Hall followed by a rally at Flint City Hall at 3 p.m.

Flint families, artists from "Fundred Project," and activist Melissa Mays will join Congressman Dan Kildee in Washington, D.C. to call attention to the recovery efforts in the wake of the water crisis.

They're also hoping to highlight the investments in the nation's water infrastructure to make sure what happened in Flint never happens again.

The press conference is set for 2 p.m. on Capitol Hill.