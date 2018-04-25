Volunteers build ramp for Mid-Michigan veteran

A local man, who was injured while serving his country, had trouble leaving his home.

Scroll for more content...

Now he has easy access to come and go as he pleases.

It's all thanks to a joint effort from local organizations and dozens of volunteers willing to come out and lend a helping hand.

"It's a blessing in disguise. It really is. I never asked for anything. I've helped veterans for 25 years and I don't ask for nothing back," said Tom Jones, veteran.

He got injured in the Vietnam War.

Since then, he has dedicated his life to giving back.

As one good turn deserves another, Tuesday it was time for a payback.

"They built me a beautiful ramp for my amigo, did so much maintenance update work, changed some ceiling fans, changed the old dishwasher out," Jones said.

It was the work of Home Depot and the United Way.

Dozens of volunteers pitched in to build the ramp to help Jones get in and out of house easier.

"It's just so joyous. You just have to be joyous and thankful. God only works in so many ways and he's worked wonders today with the Home Depot crew," Jones said.