Making money through your creations and creating in the kitchen.

Scroll for more content...

These are two hot topics now being offered by the "Project Hope Youth Program."

This non-profit off West Capitol Drive works with inner city kids to help make them as well rounded as possible by tackling real-life issues.

The hope is then they'll do more than survive. They'll thrive.

Several six-week sessions kick off either today or tomorrow. These classes are geared to kids 8 to 21.