Additional charges filed against Waffle House shooting suspect

Additional charges have been filed against the suspected gunman in the deadly Waffle House shooting, according to police.

Metro Police said five more warrants have been issued against Travis Reinking, charging him with four counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful gun possession in the commission of a violent felony.

These charges are in addition to the original four charges of criminal homicide.

Reinking's bond was revoked on Tuesday by a Nashville judge. His court date has been reset for May 7.

Reinking has been accused of killing four people and injuring four others in the mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch.

After a massive manhunt, Reinking was located and arrested at 1:07 p.m. Monday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

During a hearing before a court magistrate on Monday, Reinking's bond was set at $2 million. On Tuesday morning, Judge Michael Mondelli decided to revoke Reinking's bond. Click here to see the motion revoking Reinking's bond.

Reinking will be placed in solitary confinement after completing a mental health evaluation in a Davidson County jail, according to Sheriff Daron Hall.

Hall said during a press conference on Tuesday that Reinking will be evaluated by county mental health professionals for at least 72 hours following his arrest before he is released into a traditional maximum custody inmate lifestyle.

Hall said Reinking has been alert, cooperative and compliant with mental health staff, and he is answering questions and eating without any resistance.

Reinking will be under mental evaluation until he is cleared, and officials believe he has no intention to harm himself.

When cleared, Reinking will be in solitary confinement for 22 hours a day. He will be escorted outside for two hours each day by officials. He is being evaluated around the clock by officials.

In solitary confinement, Reinking will not be allowed to interact with any other inmates or any visitors. After he is cleared by mental health officials, he can submit a list of possible visitors to be approved by the jail. Those people can only visit him via video conference.

Reinking is currently wearing clothing specifically designed so they cannot be used for self-harm. He is also not allowed to use eating utensils and is only being served finger foods.