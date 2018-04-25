Clear

Disney World is hiring 3,500 people ahead of a busy summer

The most magical place on Earth is hiring.Disney World is looking for people to fill 3,500 positions ahead of ...

Posted: Apr. 25, 2018 11:01 AM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2018 4:08 PM

The most magical place on Earth is hiring.

Scroll for more content...

Disney World is looking for people to fill 3,500 positions ahead of its busy summer season.

The resort - which has full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs available on its housekeeping, transportation, lifeguarding and food and beverage teams - is offering hefty signing bonuses for some of the positions.

Related: She was too short to play Goofy. Then she invented Spanx. Now she's a billionaire

Culinary specialists, for example, could receive up to $3,000 when they join the team.

Disney World launches a major hiring push every spring ahead of the summer, when tourists flood the parks in Orlando, Florida. The resort includes well known parks like Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom and Epcot.

The Magic Kingdom is the most popular theme park in the world, according to a report by the Themed Entertainment Association. More than 20 million people visited the park in 2016.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 66°
A Cold Night, then Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It