Meghan Markle's acting farewell

Royal-to-be Meghan Markle will rest her case on USA Network's "Suits" on Wednesday night.

After seven seasons on the legal drama, Markle's character Rachel Zane will make her last appearance in the episode titled "Good-Bye."

Patrick J. Adams, who starred alongside Gabriel Macht on the show as fraud-turned-attorney Mike Ross, will also make his final appearance on Wednesday's episode.

Rachel and Mike are love interests on the show. Preview photos for their final episode have teased an art-imitating-life situation, with the two characters tying the knot.

Rachel and Mike had been set to marry back in Season 5, but fate (and the show's writers) took them in a different direction that left Rachel in tears.

Though not an award-winning role for Markle, who will marry Prince Harry on May 19, her turn as the accomplished, resourceful Rachel was an important one for her acting career.

Before scoring the job she had for seven years, Markle had bit parts on shows like "CSI: NY," "Fringe," and "Castle."

She also had roles in films like 2010's "Remember Me" and 2011's "Horrible Bosses."

Her "Suits" role proved to be a breakout moment for Markle, and she has acknowledged similarities to her character on the show.

"We're both incredibly ambitious and I do appreciate that were both very strong willed and trying to, as most woman are, [find] the balance between career, life, relationship -- all of that," she told AOL Build in an interview in 2016. "I appreciate how Rachel handles that and we see a commonality with us there."

Markle indicated in her first interview alongside Prince Harry that she intends to quit acting after her marriage.

"I don't see it as giving anything up; I just see it as a change," she said. "It's a new chapter."

Markle admitted she had been ready to move on from the show.

"We're very, very fortunate to be able to have that longevity on a series," she said. "And for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, 'You know what? I've ticked this box' and I feel very proud of the work I did there."

"Suits" was renewed for an eighth season in January. It is currently in production.