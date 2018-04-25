Touchy-feely Trump and Macron

Scroll for more content...

1. White House

Have President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron worked out a new Iran nuclear deal? The President hinted as much during a news conference with Macron during a whirlwind day (and night) at the White House. Macron came to Washington to try to talk Trump out of possibly dumping the Obama-era agreement. Trump early in the day called the deal "insane," then later during the joint appearance said he could soon strike an agreement with Macron. Macron also got Trump to rethink his Syria exit strategy; Trump said US troops won't go until they can "leave a strong and lasting footprint."

With business out of the way, Washington prepped for the first state dinner of the Trump administration. Melania Trump had already wowed the crowd with THAT hat during the welcoming ceremony for the Macrons, then she wowed us all over again at the dinner, which she planned. The guest list -- you can read it here -- included Apple's Tim Cook and media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Trump and Macron's touchy-feely vibe (complete with dandruff-brushing) also carried the day.

2. Ronny Jackson

The White House is solidly behind VA chief nominee Ronny Jackson -- but if he decided to withdraw, that'd be OK with President Trump. Huh? It was a day of mixed messages from the Trump administration, as misconduct allegations piled up on Jackson, the White House physician. Whistleblowers told the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee about Jackson's alleged misconduct, including excessive drinking, creating a "toxic" work environment, handing out prescription drugs like "candy" and drunkenly banging on the hotel room door of a female employee during an overseas trip. The committee, which is sorting through the claims, postponed today's confirmation hearing.

3. Immigration

A federal judge said the Trump administration was wrong to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Not only must officials reopen it in 90 days -- giving Trump's team time to make its case -- but it must also accept new applications (something two previous federal rulings didn't do). That could open up the DACA program to far more so-called Dreamers -- undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children -- than the 700,000 now enrolled.

Meanwhile, that caravan of Central Americans that President Trump keeps tweeting about made it to Tijuana, Mexico. It'll likely be a few more days before some of the estimated 600 people make it to the US-Mexico border to turn themselves in and ask for asylum.

4. Toronto van attack

The suspect is in custody, but a motive remains elusive as police continue to investigate the van attack on the streets of Toronto that killed 10 people. The man accused of mowing down pedestrians, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. Investigators are checking his social media and his alleged admiration for a man who killed six people in a gun-and-vehicle attack in 2014 in California. We're also learning more about the victims of this senseless attack, including a woman with ties to Canada's Rogers Cup tennis tournament and a man who traveled to Toronto from Jordan to spend time with his kids.

5. Yemen

It's been a deadly few days in Yemen, where dozens of people have been killed in airstrikes from a Saudi-led coalition. Eighteen people died Monday after a gas station was hit, and more than 30 were killed over the weekend when a wedding party was struck. Coalition airstrikes also killed the Houthi rebels' top political leader. Saudi Arabia began its military campaign against the Houthis in 2015, after the rebels drove the US-backed government of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. The UN calls Yemen the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 22 million people in desperate need of aid and protection.

The Supremes saved the biggest case for the end. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on President Trump's controversial travel ban today, the last argument day of the court's term.

That's how many points the Dow dropped yesterday. The past five straight days of losses is Wall Street's longest losing streak in more than a year.

A senior national Republican operative on the upshot of a special congressional election in Arizona. CNN projects Republican Debbie Lesko will beat Democrat Hiral Tipirneni to claim Arizona's 8th District seat. But the close margin of victory -- it looks like Lesko will win by 5 percentage points -- in a district Donald Trump won by 21 points in 2016 could mean trouble for the GOP in this year's midterms.

