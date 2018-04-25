Man arrested after 2 Dallas police officers wounded in shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left two Dallas police officers critically wounded, Chief Rene- Hall said.

Police had launched a manhunt for Armando Luis Ju-rez, 29, earlier on Tuesday.

Ju-rez was arrested Tuesday night following a brief chase. He is facing multiple counts of aggravated assault to a police officer, Hall told reporters.

The incident began Tuesday afternoon when an off-duty officer at the Home Depot called to request backup officers for an arrest.

The two officers who responded to the call were wounded, Hall said.

A civilian who was working as a loss prevention officer at the store was also injured, police said.

It's unclear how the shooting unfolded but authorities began looking for the gunman after he fled in a white pickup, Hall had said.

The chief asked for people to keep the officers, their families and department in their prayers.

"We need you right now, our hearts are very heavy," she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings also tweeted on the shooting: "We are closely monitoring the situation in northeast Dallas and praying for our officers and their families."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent "thoughts and prayers" to the officers in a tweet.

"Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served," he said.

Five Dallas officers were killed and seven others injured in July 2016 when a military veteran who had served in Afghanistan fired on them. The shooter, Micah Xavier Johnson, 25, of Mesquite, Texas, was killed after a lengthy standoff with police.