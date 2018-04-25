A new bill introduced to demolish properties built without permit

An apartment on Date Street in Kapahulu was built without a permit. Now some people want it torn down.

The Department of Planning and Permitting has fined the owner with daily fines that have now reached almost $40,000, but some people think fines are not enough punishment.

City councilman Ikaika Anderson introduced Bill 33 Thursday, which would require certain buildings without permits to be demolished at the owner's expense.

"This property owner needs to face the consequences," Anderson said. "He chose to build without building permits. What Bill 33 would do is allow for the DPP to require any building built without permits after a stop work order was issued to be demolished at the owners expense."

The Date Street property owner applied for a permit last year, but didn't actually wait for approval before building the property.

"It's very similar to a teenager who applies for a driver's license but doesn't get it and goes ahead and drives regardless," Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, executive director of the Hawaii Construction Alliance said.

The property owner has been issued notices for both building a wall higher than six feet without a permit, and for building the two-story structure without a permit. A stop work order was issued in June.

"This property owner willingly ignored a stop work order," Anderson said. "I believe the City and County of Honolulu should force that property owner to demolish the home."

Island News spoke with the building engineer who said he can't comment without talking to the owner first. No luck reaching the owner either.