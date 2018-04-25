Family, AZ coroner: Edward Tucker, former KCSO deputy known for escaping while in custody, has died

The former Kern County Sheriff's deputy who gained notoriety after surveillance video showed him escaping from custody out of the back of a sheriff's cruiser has reportedly died.

Family members have posted multiple social media posts announcing 47-year-old Edward Gordon Tucker died over the weekend. The Mohave Arizona coroner's office confirmed with 23ABC that an Edward Gordon Tucker had died in the county on April 22, but could not confirm specifically that this is the same Tucker who worked for KCSO.

He was eventually found but then escaped a second time out of the back of a sheriff's vehicle before being caught after a three day search.

Kern County attorney Kyle Humphrey, who represented Tucker, said he was told by a close friend of Tucker's that he passed away.

Humphrey said Tucker had been in failing health due to back injuries and had previously fought throat cancer.

Said Humphrey of Tucker's death, "I was very fond of Ed. He was a good man who gave back to the community. I hope he's remembered for the good he did for the community."