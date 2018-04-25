Clear

Nursing mother reporting for jury duty says no lactation room at Daley Center

A nursing mother is accusing the Daley Center of pregnancy discrimination.Last October, Judith Miller reported...

Posted: Apr. 24, 2018 5:00 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2018 6:08 AM

A nursing mother is accusing the Daley Center of pregnancy discrimination.

Last October, Judith Miller reported for jury duty. She wanted to pump breast milk for her 11-week-old son before her group was called.

Miller said the circuit court's website claims there's a private lactation room, but when she asked, the staff directed her to the men's room. She ended up leaving, unable to fulfill her civic duty.

Miller and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a complaint with the Illinois Dept of Human Rights.

Miller is also working with the ACLU on a state bill requiring all Illinois courthouses to provide clean lactation rooms. It's already passed the Senate.

