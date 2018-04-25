The hands did the talking during Macron's visit

It was all-hands-on-deck for a full day of events celebrating French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to the White House. It was all-hands-on-shoulders-and-other-people's-hands, too -- French might be the language of love, but body language is the native tongue of diplomacy.

Here are some of the more GIFable moments:

Macron and President Donald Trump spent the day touting their tight bond, a bromance that they showcased starting with Tuesday morning's arrival ceremony.

This GIF is the most suspenseful one you will watch all day. It actually reminded me of a first date. You're not sure if someone's hand brushed yours by accident, so you try to play it cool. Then it happens again and you realize maybe it was on purpose. Until finally you just awkwardly pull the trigger. Gotta make them work for it, even when you're married. Keep them (and everyone watching) on their toes, Melania.

Wide-brimmed hats: amazing for viral fashion moments and Beyonc- music videos. Not so great for: cheek kisses.

Back to the bromance du jour. Trump and Macron greeted the press outside the Oval Office, but it was their exit that was truly a talker. Hand-holding was the theme of the day.

Inside the Oval Office, briefly addressing the press again -- today seemed like the most we've seen of President Trump in quite some time -- Trump showcased his "very special relationship" with Macron once again. In a rare moment of the audio being just as iconic as the visual, Trump said he was brushing the dandruff off of Macron's shoulder.

Instead of getting offended, Macron took it up a notch during their joint press conference, giving the President a cheek kiss and a strong handshake.

Capping things off before the state dinner, Trump and Macron finished with another strong handshake that could give their iconic first handshake a run for its money. It had it all! A low-five, a back pat, a shoulder clasp and a very subtle tug-of-war. Do you think it's their secret handshake?