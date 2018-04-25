Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- The driver in the deadly van attack in Toronto is charged with murder. Just before the attack on Monday, he appears to have praised an American mass killer.

-- President Donald Trump welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House. Trump called the Iran nuclear deal "insane" and "ridiculous," while Macron said he hoped the two could work toward a new deal. Trump also had some things to say about North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. But it was Melania Trump's hat that stole the show. Catch up on the day as it unfolded.

-- Whistleblowers have told lawmakers about alleged questionable behavior from Trump's nominee for VA secretary, including excessive drinking and a "toxic" work environment under his leadership. As a result, the hearing for Ronny Jackson has been indefinitely postponed. Trump said that, if he were Jackson, he wouldn't proceed with the confirmation.

-- The $2 million bond for the Waffle House shooting suspect was revoked by a Tennessee judge, court records show.

-- US stocks are tumbling with the Dow down more than 600 points at its worst point of the day.

-- Camille Cosby made an appearance at her husband's retrial for the first time since it began 11 days ago.

-- Good news for some car owners in 37 states: You can have your Amazon Prime haul delivered right to your trunk.

-- Arizonans are voting to fill the seat left vacant by former Republican Rep. Trent Franks, who resigned in December amid sexual harassment accusations. Here's what to watch.

-- Monkey -. Monkey don't. An appeals court ruled that a monkey has no rights to the selfies he took on a nature photographer's camera.

-- Geese are terrifying. If you need further proof, ask this golfer.