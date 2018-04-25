Family foundation raising money for inclusive playground

A Colorado family has created a foundation to raise money to build an inclusive playground.

Scroll for more content...

An inclusive playground is a playground that can be used by children with disabilities and those without disabilities.

"It's so important to give kids a chance to be kids, especially special needs children who have so many challenges," said Juliet Dawkins with LuBird's Light Foundation.

Dawkins named LuBird's Light Foundation after her daughter, Lucia.

"It was just devastating for us to go to playground, all these kids playing and running around, and our daughter was sidelined because she wasn't able to participate with other kids and play alongside others," Dawkins said.

That's why they created this project to build an inclusive playground at Stanley Marketplace. They're more than halfway to their goal.

While they work on that big dream, they're already making a difference for children.

The foundation has donated six, supported swings to park in Denver. Three have already been installed in Denver parks -- Central Park in Stapleton, Cheesman Park and City Park's east playground.

LuBird's Light is donating the swings because Lucia loves to swing.

"When we put her [Lucia] in, she lit up," Dawkins explained. "It's still her favorite thing to do."

"We want to make sure kids have a chance to play and participate in their neighborhood playgrounds," Dawkins said.

Learn more about LuBird's Light Foundation and their playground plans here.