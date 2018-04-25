Clear

Children under 11 get free admission at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Get the family ready for a weekend at the zoo! It's "Día del Niño" at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido. T...

Posted: Apr. 24, 2018 3:00 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2018 10:10 PM

Get the family ready for a weekend at the zoo! It's "Día del Niño" at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido. That means children 11 and under are free with a paid adult.

The Safari Park promises Ballet Folklorico dancers, mariachis and festive foods. We're talking street tacos, sangria, margaritas and more. The zoo is also planning soccer acrobatics and bilingual animal shows.

Día del Niño runs from Saturday, April 28, to Monday, April 30.

The Safari Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

