ABC hopes to woo 'Bachelor' fans to 'The Proposal'

From the team and network that brought you voyeuristic brain-melter "The Bachelor" comes another opportunity to witness a stranger's emotional car crash.

ABC has announced a new dating show called "The Proposal," a 10-episode series that will find men and women trying to win the affection of a suitor or suitress over four rounds of what ABC called in a press release "pageant-style competition." Before you ask, yes, one is a "beachwear round."

Unlike "The Bachelor," each episode of "The Proposal" will be self-contained, with a new group of people and suitor/suitress in per episode. The latter's identity will remain a secret until the end of each hour.

Mike Fleiss, creator of "The Bachelor," is behind the new series. Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer, who was the suitor in Season 5 of "The Bachelor," is set to host.

By the end of the one-hour episode, ABC says the contestants will be whittled down, "leading to the dramatic and highly anticipated reveal, when the two remaining daters finally meet the mystery suitor for the first time and present a romantic proposal of their choice." The network added: "Will there be a marriage proposal that can't be refused?"

"The Proposal" is set to air in the summer.