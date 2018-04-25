Clear

Girl Gives Up Birthday Gifts To Help 4-Year-Old With Rare Brain Cancer

Logan Wilson is about to turn 12 and she has decided to use her birthday to help another in need."I read a boo...

Posted: Apr. 24, 2018 2:45 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2018 9:39 PM

Logan Wilson is about to turn 12 and she has decided to use her birthday to help another in need.

Scroll for more content...

"I read a book that inspired me and the main message was to choose to matter," said Wilson.

"Choose to Matter" is the book by two-time Olympic gold medalist Julie Foudy that inspired Logan, so did the story of a very special 4-year-old girl.

In June, Piper Waneka was diagnosed with a rare cancerous brain tumor.

"I had a totally normal life and then one day my child was diagnosed with cancer and everything changed at that moment," Piper's dad, Nelsen Waneka, told KCNC-TV's Joel Hillan.

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma is only found in children and currently has no cure or treatment.

"She was so positive and uplifting even though she has DIPG," Wilson said.

So instead of getting any birthday gifts, Logan has organized a family fun run to benefit Piper. This has caused a chain reaction as other kids have now canceled their birthday parties and joined in Logan's effort.

"One small act of kindness can cause another one to cause another one to cause another one," said Logan's mom Mindy Wilson.

Logan's mom and dad organized a meeting between Logan and Piper at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

"Just to kind of get to know what she likes and to make the run as awesome as I can for her and to make it about her and make it fun for her," said Wilson.

Piper may be in the final stages of her battle, but Wilsonhopes event's like this will carry Piper's message and awareness about DIPG well into the future.

"I hope they just find a cure and work harder and harder and make it better for families who are experiencing it," said Wilson.

Piper's parents have a website with a blog and information on DIPG called warriorsforprincesspiper.com. On the website, you can buy a Princess Piper's Warriors bracelet for $25 to show your support and help raise awareness.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Zionsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Dry days and a warm up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It