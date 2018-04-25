Utility worker fatally shot at worksite east of downtown KC

Police say a utility worker is dead after a shooting just east of downtown Kansas City.

Officers were dispatched just after 8:30 a.m. to a reported shooting at a construction site near 9th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a worker who had been shot.

The worker was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police said they are working to locate a suspect. Officers described their suspect as a man in a blue sweatshirt with gray sweatpants. They said he ran away from the scene.

According to city permit records, Spire was working to repair a gas main in the area.

In a statement, Spire said the employee who was killed was working for a subcontractor, InfraSource, which Spire had hired to complete the work. Spire pulled its crews, and contracted crews, off job sites throughout the Kansas City area after the shooting.

InfraSource sent a statement to 41 Action News saying they were "deeply saddened" after the shooting.

"We are actively cooperating with local law enforcement to determine the cause of this tragic incident. We ask that you hold our employee, his family and friends, and our InfraSource family in your thoughts and prayers," InfraSource said in the statement.

If you have information that can help police solve the case, you're encouraged to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.