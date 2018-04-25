Ice pops recalled because of listeria concerns

Ice pops shipped to multiple states were recalled Monday because of concerns they may be contaminated with listeria.

According to the FDA, approximately 3,000 cases of Budget $aver Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops and Sugar Free Twin Pops, produced by the Ziegenfelder Company of Wheeling, W. Va., are part of a voluntary recall.

The ice pops were distributed to grocery stores and distributors in the following states: Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The product was delivered from April 5 through April 19, 2018.

No illnesses or incidents involving the product have been reported.

