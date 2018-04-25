Clear

Ice pops recalled because of listeria concerns

Ice pops shipped to multiple states were recalled Monday because of concerns they may be contaminated with listeria....

Posted: Apr. 24, 2018 2:29 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2018 9:24 PM

Ice pops shipped to multiple states were recalled Monday because of concerns they may be contaminated with listeria.

Scroll for more content...

According to the FDA, approximately 3,000 cases of Budget $aver Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops and Sugar Free Twin Pops, produced by the Ziegenfelder Company of Wheeling, W. Va., are part of a voluntary recall.

The ice pops were distributed to grocery stores and distributors in the following states: Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The product was delivered from April 5 through April 19, 2018.

No illnesses or incidents involving the product have been reported.

Ice pops shipped to multiple states were recalled Monday because of concerns they may be contaminated with listeria.

According to the FDA, approximately 3,000 cases of Budget $aver Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops and Sugar Free Twin Pops, produced by the Ziegenfelder Company of Wheeling, W. Va., are part of a voluntary recall.

The ice pops were distributed to grocery stores and distributors in the following states: Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The product was delivered from April 5 through April 19, 2018.

No illnesses or incidents involving the product have been reported.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Zionsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Dry days and a warm up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It