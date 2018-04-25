Clear

Watch rescue effort after scaffolding collapse

Rescuers in Miami are working to pluck construction workers trapped on a piece of dangling scaffolding.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2018 1:23 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2018 7:25 AM

Scroll for more content...

Two construction workers trapped Tuesday morning on a piece of dangling scaffolding near Miami have been rescued by first responders, according to video from CNN affiliate WSVN.

Both workers were secured by harnesses and ropes when the scaffolding gave way, WSVN reported, citing Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

First responders repelled from the roof of the building in Palmetto Bay to reach them. They'd been dangling off the side for about an hour awaiting rescue.

No injuries were reported, according to WSVN.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Zionsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Dry days and a warm up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It