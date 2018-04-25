Watch rescue effort after scaffolding collapse

Scroll for more content...

Two construction workers trapped Tuesday morning on a piece of dangling scaffolding near Miami have been rescued by first responders, according to video from CNN affiliate WSVN.

Both workers were secured by harnesses and ropes when the scaffolding gave way, WSVN reported, citing Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

First responders repelled from the roof of the building in Palmetto Bay to reach them. They'd been dangling off the side for about an hour awaiting rescue.

No injuries were reported, according to WSVN.