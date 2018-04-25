2 Yale students robbed inside a room

Police in New Haven are investigating the robbery of two students in a room at Yale University.

Scroll for more content...

According to school officials, it happened at the school's Timothy Dwight College around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

Two undergraduate students encountered a suspect inside the room.

When confronted, the suspect showed a gun, stole a computer and fled the campus.

No one was hurt.

School officials said Yale police are investigating. They also increased patrols in the area.

"Robberies within residential colleges are fortunately rare, but this morning's incident reminds us that crime can and does occur anywhere," a Yale spokesperson said in a statement.

As for how someone got into the residential college, that's what students want to know.

"The gate is locked, unless you have a key, however it does swing, closed, shut rather slowly, assuming you wait after someone goes in and enter behind them, it's not too hard," said Jack Atwater, a junior at Yale.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Yale University Police Department.