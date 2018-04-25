Clear

Christina Aguilera and Melissa McCarthy team up for 'Carpool Karaoke'

Christina Aguilera and Melissa McCarthy brought the heat on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" Monday night.It w...

Christina Aguilera and Melissa McCarthy brought the heat on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" Monday night.

It was Aguilera's debut on "The Late Late Show" segment. She belted out a slew of her hits, including "Fighter," "Beautiful" and "Genie in a Bottle."

Corden also got Aguilera to spill some tea on her former "Mickey Mouse Club" co-stars, Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears.

"[Timberlake] had swag. Back then he had swag," she said. "But I know Ryan did have a crush on Britney. I think so."

The party really got started when McCarthy showed up to display some impressive rap skills to Aguilera's 2002 hit, "Dirrty."

Aguilera offered them them a few performance pointers.

"I feel like Melissa and I, in our heads, we feel like we could be divas?" Corden laughed. "But we need someone to teach us the true technique," he said.

What followed was less of a lesson and more fits of contagious laughter.

