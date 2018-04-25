Clear

Man finds rare Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig autograph card

A Vancouver hobby shop owner has made an amazing find.Steve Tingwall, the owner of Columbia Hobby, was livestr...

Posted: Apr. 24, 2018 12:00 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2018 5:07 PM

A Vancouver hobby shop owner has made an amazing find.

Scroll for more content...

Steve Tingwall, the owner of Columbia Hobby, was livestreaming opening some boxes for customers when he decided to open a Panini National Treasures baseball box worth $400 – and found a Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig autograph card.

"Once I went through all the cards, I open it up and it's just cut autographs," Tingwall said. "I mean, you don't see something like that. You just don't. I have never seen a Babe Ruth autograph in person, much less open that for the shop or for myself. It's incredible."

Tingwell said he has received a couple of offers for the one-of-a-kind card already. He said it could sell between $20,000 to $25,000.

He said he does plan to sell the card at some point to help pay for his daughter's college education.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Zionsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Dry days and a warm up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It