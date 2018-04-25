For 11 days she stayed away. Today, Bill Cosby's wife attended his retrial for the first time

For 11 days, as a series of women testified that Bill Cosby had drugged and sexually assaulted them, the comedian's wife, Camille, stayed away.

But on Tuesday, she made her first appearance as his lawyers presented closing arguments in Cosby's retrial on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Camille Cosby, in a flowing orange-and-white jacket, smiled as she held her husband's arm and walked from an SUV to the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Bill Cosby wore a dark suit as the couple, escorted by court officers, declined to comment.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty. This is the comedian's second trial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict in the first case.

The core of the case against Cosby comes from Andrea Constand, who says Cosby drugged her and then assaulted her at his home in January 2004. Constand worked for the Temple University women's basketball team at the time, and Cosby, a Temple trustee, mentored her and then betrayed that trust, she testified.