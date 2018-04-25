Clear

Supreme Court limits suits against foreign corporations in the US

The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, ...

Posted: Apr. 24, 2018
Updated: Apr. 24, 2018 4:07 PM

The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, ruled Tuesday that foreign corporations cannot be sued in US court under the Alien Tort Statute for violations of international law.

The ruling is a loss for some 6,000 foreign citizens who were victims of terrorist attacks and sought to sue the New York branch of the Arab Bank, the largest bank in Jordan.

The case had pitted human rights groups and victims of terrorism against multinational corporations that had argued they should not be sued in US courts, especially because the allegations lack the necessary nexus to the US.

