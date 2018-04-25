Dozens at city council meeting demanding action on homelessness after fatal restaurant stabbing in California

After a man was fatally stabbed in front of his daughter and wife in an unprovoked attack while the family was dining at a beachfront eatery in Ventura, local residents were putting pressure on public officials to address homelessness issues on Monday.

Dozens of concerned citizens marched from the scene of the attack, Aloha Steakhouse at 364 S. California St., to Ventura City Hall ahead of a 6 p.m. City Council meeting, at which they planned to voice their concerns about the town's homeless population.

The man suspected of killing 35-year-old father Anthony Mele is Jamal Jackson, 49, who has a criminal record and is homeless, according to Ventura police. Jackson is accused of approaching Mele at random and stabbing him in the throat around 9:20 p.m., after the family had just finished eating and while Mele's 5-year-old daughter sat on his lap.